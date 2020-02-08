Propose Day 2020: Twitterati Joke, Make Memes On The Occasion

While people across the globe are celebrating Propose Day today, there are many who have taken to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share hilarious memes and jokes on the occasion. making memes and joking on the occasion. The #ProposeDay is being used by many to post lovey-dovey messages while some have shared hilarious memes.

Propose Day is the second day of the week followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. It ends with Valentine's Day being celebrated on February 14.

Hey Punekars, are you all WiFi's? We feel so connected to you! âÂÂÂºï¸ÂÂÂ#ProposeDay #PunePolice — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 8, 2020

Pune Police through its Twitter handle also took part in the Propose Day celebrations. In its tweet, Pune police asked its citizens whether they are all WiFi's?

Twitter user Vityu Singha shared a clip from an iconic Bollywood movie with the caption: Perfect proposal do exist!

No one can teach us better than #SRKajol how to propose our valentine! âÂÂÂ¤#ProposeDay #ValentineWeekpic.twitter.com/SvTwxVykU1 — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) February 8, 2020

While some joked about Wifi connections and perfect proposals, many others showed how to propose in Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan style by sharing a clip of the actor proposing Kajol on a reality show.

Read #ProposeDay as purpose day and wasted an hour finding the purpose of my life. — Sanaya Maheshwari (@Sarcaswari) February 8, 2020

Twitter user Sanaya Maheshwari said that she misunderstood Propose Day to be purpose day. Her witty tweet definitely tickled many funny bones.

Here are some of the best tweets on the occasion f Propose Day:

Me to my boys while going to propose her :#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/VxfgVooCPr — à¤ÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾Pun ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@bachpun) February 8, 2020

If this isn't the best way to propose your Neha... I don't know what is #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/Pq3YW5eKgl — Ankush jain ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@thejainsaab) February 8, 2020

How many of these Propose Day memes have you seen?

