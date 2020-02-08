Search

Propose Day 2020: Twitterati Joke, Make Memes On The Occasion

Updated: Feb 08, 2020, 16:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Valentine's Week starts with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day

A hilarious meme on Propose Day shared by Twitter user Mohna Picture/Twitter Mohna
A hilarious meme on Propose Day shared by Twitter user Mohna Picture/Twitter Mohna

While people across the globe are celebrating Propose Day today, there are many who have taken to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share hilarious memes and jokes on the occasion. making memes and joking on the occasion. The #ProposeDay is being used by many to post lovey-dovey messages while some have shared hilarious memes.

Propose Day is the second day of the week followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. It ends with Valentine's Day being celebrated on February 14.

Pune Police through its Twitter handle also took part in the Propose Day celebrations. In its tweet, Pune police asked its citizens whether they are all WiFi's?

Twitter user Vityu Singha shared a clip from an iconic Bollywood movie with the caption: Perfect proposal do exist!

While some joked about Wifi connections and perfect proposals, many others showed how to propose in Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan style by sharing a clip of the actor proposing Kajol on a reality show. 

Twitter user Sanaya Maheshwari said that she misunderstood Propose Day to be purpose day. Her witty tweet definitely tickled many funny bones.

Here are some of the best tweets on the occasion f Propose Day:

How many of these Propose Day memes have you seen?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK