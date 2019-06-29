Prostitution racket busted in Alibaug, television actors among seven rescued

crime

The police said that they also found cocaine on the two female agents who had allegedly pushed them into prostitution

Raigad crime branch carried out a raid in a bungalow near Kihim beach in Alibaug and busted a prostitution racket. They rescued seven women who were television actors as well as small-time celebs working with Bollywood.

The police said that they have also found cocaine on the two female agents who had allegedly pushed them into prostitution.

Raigad police followed a tip-off and posed as customers to raid the bungalow near Kihim beach on Thursday night and found that people were indulging in prostitution.

The police team comprised of 25 men and female police officials who arrested Rakhi Notani and Ranjita Singh alias Renu who were the ones running the racket.

According to the police, they found 26 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 2.5 lakh on them. A police official said, “We rescued seven girls who were produced before a court in Alibaug that sent them to a detention home in Karjat.”

The police said that they also arrested Rajkamal, Nikesh Modi, Varun Adlakha, Sayed Amir Rajjak, Seema Singh, Shruti Gavkar and Arohi Singh on the charges of consuming drugs. The rescued victims have been sent to Karjat Women Correction Home. A case has been registered under PITA.

According to police sources, the raid had taken place on Thursday night and a case was registered against those arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

Sources said that some of the women were TV actors and were part of the high-profile prostitution racket.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan)

