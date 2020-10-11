Protect child's identity: Tambe

The Maharashtra Youth Congress has deplored the onslaught of online rape threats given to a popular sportsperson's minor daughter, and asked the media to immediately stop broadcasting the minor's name and pictures to protect her privacy. The threats have come after his followers expressed disappointment at his performance at a game.

"We stand against the reprehensible online abuse and misogyny directed at Mr. [name withheld] and his child. Here, as in other incidences, too, the criminal threat of rape is being weaponised to intimidate and humiliate a professional and his family by targeting the most vulnerable member, a young girl," said Satyajeet Tambe, president, in a statement.

The statement added, "The fact that her name and pictures feature on her famous parents' Instagram accounts does not give the media the license to broadcast them on national television."

The statement added that the Supreme Court of India in Nipun Saxena & Anr. v. Union of India & Orthers (Dec 11,2018) by Justice Deepak Gupta has laid down that no person can print or publish in print, electronic, social media, etc. the name of the victim or even in a remote manner disclose any facts, which can lead to the victim being identified, and which could make her identity known to the public at large.

