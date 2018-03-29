Protest in support of Koregaon-Bhima caste riots accused falls flat

A rally by right wing activists at Azad Maidan on Wednesday to support Sambhaji Bhide, alias Guruji, one of those accused of playing a major role in the Koregaon-Bhima caste riots, turned out to be a damp squib



Sambhaji Bhide

A rally by right wing activists at Azad Maidan on Wednesday to support Sambhaji Bhide, alias Guruji, one of those accused of playing a major role in the Koregaon-Bhima caste riots, turned out to be a damp squib. However, rallies in Sangli, Bhide's area of influence, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik received a good response from people who demanded that charges against their Guruji be withdrawn.

The Koregaon-Bhima caste riots took place near Pune on January 1. After handing over a memorandum to the state government, some 500 activists who had gathered in Mumbai, called off their protest, said a senior police officer.

A call to hold rallies was given in retaliation to the one organised by Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh chief Prakash Ambedkar on Monday. He has given the government an ultimatum to arrest Bhide in a week's time.

A day after Ambedkar's rally, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had told the assembly on Tuesday that he (Ambedkar) had volunteered to submit evidence against Bhide, but the CM said it would be verified, and the inquiry in the case was still on.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates