Protest march: Farmers to reach Mantralaya from Nasik with various demands

The 180-km long protest march that was started by the Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS) from Nashik is all set to reach the Mantralaya in Mumbai on March 12. The farmers, who have been perennially upset about the BJP government's failure in fulfilling their demands, reached Kalam village at Shahpur on Thursday night. They are expected to rest there for a while before proceeding to Mumbai.

According to the ABKS, 25,000 farmers are already part of the protest, while thousands more are expected to join on the way to Mumbai. In all probability, the group would cross Bhiwandi on Saturday night and take rest at the Chunabhatti's Somaiya ground before resuming their march towards Mantralaya on Monday. They would submit a memorandum of their demands to the government.

The demands include a complete loan waiver, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations which gives a fair price for farm produce and change in the river linking scheme proposed to be implemented in Nashik, Thane and Palghar, so that the tribal areas don't get submerged.

Speaking to mid-day, state general secretary of ABKS, Ajit Nawale, said, "In the past, we have given several memorandums to the government, but nothing has been done. We had even informed them about our march. We will reach the Mantralaya by Monday afternoon with a list of our demands."

