Proud Disha Patani shares a picture of her sister, Khushboo, in uniform

bollywood

Disha Patani's idol and role model is her sister, Khushboo, someone she looks up to in life

Khushboo and Disha Patani

Disha Patani, who is currently gearing for her upcoming film Bharat alongside Salman Khan, shared a picture of her sister, Khushboo, who is in the armed forces.

Disha's idol and role model is her sister, someone she looks up to in life. Earlier, when she was talking about her sister, Disha had mentioned, "I have looked up to her since childhood. She's a much better dancer and a great speaker. She was a topper in college and excelled in basketball. I was a shy kid and didn't have friends until I was 15. She'd have lunch with me because there was no one else and drew me out of my shell. I respect her."

The actress took to her social media and shared a picture of her sister Khushboo in uniform captioning, "My sister" with a heart emoji.

Disha Patani is all set for her much-anticipated release this year with Bharat. Hailing from a small town in Bareilly, Disha has come a long way in a short span of time. Disha has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatics and stunts from her fitness routine.

The actress has been soaring the temperature on social media by posting her pictures and sending fans into a frenzy. After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni - An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than Rs 100 crore at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, and in Mohit Suri's next Malang.

Also read: Did you know this fact about Disha Patani and her fans?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates