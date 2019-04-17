Did you know this fact about Disha Patani and her fans?

bollywood

Disha Patani, who will be next seen in the much-awaited film of 2019 Bharat along with Salman Khan, had many fan pages way before she debuted in Bollywood

Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani, who will be next seen in the much-awaited film of 2019 'Bharat' along with Salman Khan, had many fan pages way before she debuted in Bollywood. Disha started her career as a model and her fanbase grew ever since then. It is a known fact that Disha Patani has more than 150 fan clubs across social media platforms.

Now that the actress has ventured into acting since a while, fandom of Disha Patani has multiplied. Owing to the actress' popularity amongst the fans, brands too have started approaching Disha to be their endorser.

Currently, the actress is endorsing multiple brands from fashion, cosmetics to food products. Disha treats her fans with bodacious dance moves, intense acrobatics and stunts, thus giving an insight into her routine there has been immense fan frenzy for her.

By the virtue of the actress' popularity, she is the face of varied brands, be it in cosmetics, perfumes, beverages, footwear, or electronics. Disha Patani is the first female Indian celebrity to become the brand ambassador of two international brands.

On the professional front, Disha Patani is all set for her much-anticipated release this year with Salman Khan's Bharat. Hailing from a small town Bareilly, the actress has come a long way in such a short span of time. Her film, Baaghi 2 with rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, smashed Box Office records to become a blockbuster and emerge as one of the highest grossing films of 2018.

After being a part of blockbuster films, M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, Disha will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan and the recently announced Anees Bazmee's next and Mohit Suri's Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur.

