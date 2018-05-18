Proxy candidate at Delhi University college arrested

Yashveer Yadav, a native of Rewari district in Haryana, was found taking the exam at Ramjas College

Representational Image

A proxy candidate was arrested for allegedly writing the graduation exam on behalf of his friend at a Delhi University college, the police said on Friday. Yashveer Yadav, a native of Rewari district in Haryana, was found taking the exam at Ramjas College.

The invigilator found that the accused had pasted his picture on the entry card of the student, they said. He took the proxy candidate to the principal who in turn informed the police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates