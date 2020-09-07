Prrabhudeva on Salman Khan's Radhe: We can come anytime the theaters open

Salman Khan and Prrabhudeva were all set to reunite for another action-packed drama called Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, a remake of the Korean thriller, The Outlaws. This film was slated to release in cinema halls this year on Eid on May 22 and clash at the box-office with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb.

However, due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the schedule for this year went for a toss and a lot of films were streamed on OTT as the cinemas were shut down Internationally. And amid this, the choreographer-filmmaker has spoken to Bollywood Hungama about Radhe and how they plan to release the film in cinemas.

He said, "We have just a small portion of shooting left. No more than 3-4 days. The post-production is on and we can come anytime the theatres open." Talking of getting the audiences back, he said, "If anyone can do this, it's Salman sir."

He added, "He is the hope after the coronavirus. We are waiting for theatres to open so we can give the audience a chance to return. We are okay with Diwali or Christmas 2020. Or with Republic day in 2021. Nothing has been decided."

Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist. Deva and Khan collaborated for the first time in 2009 with Wanted and did Dabangg 3 last year too. For the last 11 years, Khan has had a release on Eid every year.

Starting from Wanted, it continued with Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, Race 3, and Bharat. Deva, on the other hand, has directed films like Wanted, Rowdy Rathore, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Singh Iis Bling, and Dabangg 3.

