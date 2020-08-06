Radhe, Guns of North, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Tiger 3: Salman Khan aiming for four back-to-back releases?

Salman Khan may have been stuck at his Panvel farmhouse since the lockdown began, but his time there has been nothing if not productive. Besides coming out with music videos, Salman Khan has also been working on his many film projects that are in the pipeline.

Salman Khan will soon start working on Guns of North, which is based on the hit Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, and will play the role of a Sikh cop, with brother-in-law actor Aayush Sharma playing a gangster. A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "While in the original, Upendra Limaye's cop was on screen for just 20 minutes, this time around, the script has been rewritten, to focus on the confrontation between Salman and Aayush, who play cop and gangster. He has almost 50-55 days work."

But before anything else, Salman Khan aims to wrap up Prabhudeva's action-thriller, Radhe. The source says, "Around 10 days of shoot still remains. Salman is still at his farm and looking to resume work on Radhe October or November. It's a big screen entertainer, so the makers are in no hurry to release the film. If they can get back to action in the next two-three months, they will target the Republic Day weekend. If they miss that, their next consideration will be Eid 2021."

After Radhe and Guns of North, Salman has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3. But the superstar doesn't wish to risk his and his crew's health for work. "Salman has a tentative calendar in mind, but he won't risk his health or that of his cast and crew for any work commitment. He is waiting for the case count to reduce and the vaccine to arrive before taking any decision. But after a much-needed break of more than seven months, there will be four back-to-back Salman starrers," the source concluded.

