PUBG ban in Pakistan: Players disappointed, Indian twitterati demand same from govt

After the Central Government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, and Mi Community over national security concerns, India's neighbouring country Pakistan temporarily banned the widely popular game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the children. pic.twitter.com/GDJqTeuTaf — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 1, 2020

According to a notification issued by PTA, the country's telecommunications regulatory body, the decision to ban PUBG was taken as the game was termed as addictive and detrimental to players' health. The decision comes a day after Indian government banned Chinese apps for the "safety, security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of India."

Soon after the news broke out, Twitter erupted with mixed reactions with hashtag #PUBGBAN trending on the micro-blogging site. While some supported the government's decision, majority of them were unhappy and thereby called for the ban to be removed.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Pubg is temporarily blocked in Pakistan



Meanwhile : #PUBG pic.twitter.com/TOf8P1KAjZ — Muhammad Irfan khan (@Muhamma81056128) July 1, 2020

While PUBG addicts mourn their friends and family celebrate the ban.

*Govrt of Pakistan banned PUBG*



Their parents to Govrt//: pic.twitter.com/wmUtQtzIXY — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ (@iiZub22) July 1, 2020

No comments!

Can't wait for Pakistan to look like this after banning #PUBG pic.twitter.com/UTZluZiBrs — Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai) July 1, 2020

Will the ban be a boon or bane?

PUBG players be like...

#PUBG

Its not a solution..... Education, awarnes and mentle health is key issue in pakistan .. Government should pay attention to solve psychological problems of young generation. #BanTiktok #NOBANPUBG @PTAofficialpk — Kashi Bangash (@KashiBangash2) July 1, 2020

Where should the government's focus be?

well as much as i can think its not a very good idea one because i dont think so any one would just commit a suicide because of this game either their family member pressurized them or either they have any other problem.. #unbanpubginpakistan = #notagooddecision @INCPak — hassan ahmed (@hassana60064963) July 2, 2020

Any thoughts?

Meanwhile, TikTokers in India be like

Pubg players to government be like

TikTok users in India want the government to ban PUBG

After seeing #pubgban is trending.



PUBG : me Chinese app nhi hu..



Indian Government : pic.twitter.com/5ssOHyxDgy — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ (@Chandigarhwalaa) June 30, 2020

True feelings of a PUBG player

Chinese apps across the globe be like

After PUBG ban, girlfriends be like

#pubgban Is Trending

Indian parents right now pic.twitter.com/GpE70WQXKv — ARIHANT JAIN (@Arihant0121) June 30, 2020

Here's what parents are thinking right now

Pubg users right now :#pubgban pic.twitter.com/b18ijVKdB0 — H A N I AðÂÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂÂ (@Logkiyakahenge) July 1, 2020

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority also said that the decision was taken after receiving numerous complaints, while there have been media reports attributing cases of suicide to PUBG. "Honorable Lahore High court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants. In this regard, a hearing is being conducted on 9th of July 2020," PTA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, there have been questions raised as to why PUBG hasn't been banned in India yet. The reason is that PUBG has been created and managed by Bluehole, which is a South Korean organisation.

