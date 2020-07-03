Search

PUBG ban in Pakistan: Players disappointed, Indian twitterati demand same from govt

Updated: Jul 03, 2020, 10:41 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that the decision to ban PUBG was taken as the game was termed as addictive and detrimental to players' health

Picture/Twitter Paapi Gudiya
After the Central Government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, and Mi Community over national security concerns, India's neighbouring country Pakistan temporarily banned the widely popular game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

According to a notification issued by PTA, the country's telecommunications regulatory body, the decision to ban PUBG was taken as the game was termed as addictive and detrimental to players' health. The decision comes a day after Indian government banned Chinese apps for the "safety, security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of India."

Soon after the news broke out, Twitter erupted with mixed reactions with hashtag #PUBGBAN trending on the micro-blogging site. While some supported the government's decision, majority of them were unhappy and thereby called for the ban to be removed.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority also said that the decision was taken after receiving numerous complaints, while there have been media reports attributing cases of suicide to PUBG. "Honorable Lahore High court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants. In this regard, a hearing is being conducted on 9th of July 2020," PTA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, there have been questions raised as to why PUBG hasn't been banned in India yet. The reason is that PUBG has been created and managed by Bluehole, which is a South Korean organisation.

