PUBG ban in Pakistan: Players disappointed, Indian twitterati demand same from govt
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that the decision to ban PUBG was taken as the game was termed as addictive and detrimental to players' health
After the Central Government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, and Mi Community over national security concerns, India's neighbouring country Pakistan temporarily banned the widely popular game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).
PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the children. pic.twitter.com/GDJqTeuTaf— PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 1, 2020
According to a notification issued by PTA, the country's telecommunications regulatory body, the decision to ban PUBG was taken as the game was termed as addictive and detrimental to players' health. The decision comes a day after Indian government banned Chinese apps for the "safety, security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of India."
Soon after the news broke out, Twitter erupted with mixed reactions with hashtag #PUBGBAN trending on the micro-blogging site. While some supported the government's decision, majority of them were unhappy and thereby called for the ban to be removed.
Here are some of the best tweets:
Pubg is temporarily blocked in Pakistan— Muhammad Irfan khan (@Muhamma81056128) July 1, 2020
Meanwhile : #PUBG pic.twitter.com/TOf8P1KAjZ
While PUBG addicts mourn their friends and family celebrate the ban.
*Govrt of Pakistan banned PUBG*— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ (@iiZub22) July 1, 2020
Their parents to Govrt//: pic.twitter.com/wmUtQtzIXY
No comments!
Can't wait for Pakistan to look like this after banning #PUBG pic.twitter.com/UTZluZiBrs— Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai) July 1, 2020
Will the ban be a boon or bane?
Pakistan Government banned #PUBG— WAJID Ali (@wajidali___) July 1, 2020
Meanwhile PUBG Players: pic.twitter.com/KI8HzwFfKL
PUBG players be like...
#PUBG— Kashi Bangash (@KashiBangash2) July 1, 2020
Its not a solution..... Education, awarnes and mentle health is key issue in pakistan .. Government should pay attention to solve psychological problems of young generation. #BanTiktok #NOBANPUBG @PTAofficialpk
Where should the government's focus be?
well as much as i can think its not a very good idea one because i dont think so any one would just commit a suicide because of this game either their family member pressurized them or either they have any other problem.. #unbanpubginpakistan = #notagooddecision @INCPak— hassan ahmed (@hassana60064963) July 2, 2020
Any thoughts?
And the picture says it all! #pubgban pic.twitter.com/SYR1MzKfbP— Iffi Awan.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ° (@Iffi59360064) July 2, 2020
#BanTikTokInIndia— Swati Hirani ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@SwatiHirani1) June 30, 2020
Tiktokers asking government why not #pubgban pic.twitter.com/Wlxu4ITpl9
Meanwhile, TikTokers in India be like
#pubgban On Trending— Epic_BoyâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Vishalrajput103) June 30, 2020
PUBG Players : pic.twitter.com/ybs4tIcwGS
Pubg players to Pakistani Govt#pubgban pic.twitter.com/cmJbQuxFuT— Certified HaramiðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ (@stfu_pewdie) July 2, 2020
Pubg players to government be like
#tiktokers are Demanding to— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@HVS_Ke_Memes) June 30, 2020
ban #pubg
While Pubg players:#pubgban pic.twitter.com/lO2bE5VnfS
TikTok users in India want the government to ban PUBG
After seeing #pubgban is trending.— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ (@Chandigarhwalaa) June 30, 2020
PUBG : me Chinese app nhi hu..
Indian Government : pic.twitter.com/5ssOHyxDgy
*#pubgban trending on twitter *#PUBG lovers rn : pic.twitter.com/9MBWaDQA8p— Meme_waali_didi (@meme_waali_didi) June 30, 2020
True feelings of a PUBG player
After seeing #pubgban is trending— Paapi GudiyaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@epic_meme00) June 30, 2020
Le china:- pic.twitter.com/jdRM1Sziju
Chinese apps across the globe be like
After seeing #pubgban trends— Aarohi (@Aarohii_) June 30, 2020
Every GirlFriend RN : pic.twitter.com/lwzLstwBMy
After PUBG ban, girlfriends be like
#pubgban Is Trending— ARIHANT JAIN (@Arihant0121) June 30, 2020
Indian parents right now pic.twitter.com/GpE70WQXKv
Parents after seeing this trend #pubgban pic.twitter.com/uDqh1aPnzL— Parth Dwivedi (@ParthDw95398659) June 30, 2020
Here's what parents are thinking right now
Pubg users right now :#pubgban pic.twitter.com/b18ijVKdB0— H A N I AðÂÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂÂ (@Logkiyakahenge) July 1, 2020
#pubgban is trending on twitter— ãÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ TANGENTãÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@pra_tea_k) June 30, 2020
Meanwhile 1/2gb ram phone vale:- pic.twitter.com/cMfgaF4yJu
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority also said that the decision was taken after receiving numerous complaints, while there have been media reports attributing cases of suicide to PUBG. "Honorable Lahore High court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants. In this regard, a hearing is being conducted on 9th of July 2020," PTA said in a statement.
Meanwhile, there have been questions raised as to why PUBG hasn't been banned in India yet. The reason is that PUBG has been created and managed by Bluehole, which is a South Korean organisation.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe