Puja Banerjee: Kunal Verma and I are officially married and together forever now
Remember how Puja Banerjee had announced her wedding with Kunal Verma on Instagram? And now amid the lockdown, they have officially got married, here's how!
A few weeks back, actress Puja Banerjee took to her Instagram account and shared a romantic and passionate picture with her beau Kunal Verma and announced that she's about to tie the knot with him. However, little did she expect that the Coronavirus outbreak would turn our lives upside down. But as they say- Love conquers all.
Yes! You read that right, the couple has successfully got married and is together forever now. Now you all must be wondering how that happened. Well, Banerjee took to her Instagram account and shared this heartening news with all her fans. Read it from start to finish.
This is a pic from last year durga puja sindoor khela. TODAY WAS SUPPOSED TO BE OUR WEDDING BUT THE SITUATION IS SUCH THAT WE HAVE CANCELLED ALL OUR CEREMONIES ALTHOUGH WE HAD REGISTERED OUR MARRIAGE BEFORE A MONTH SO WE ARE OFFICIALLY MARRIED AND TOGETHER FOREVER NOW. WITH THE BLESSING OF OUR PARENTS AND GRANDPARENTS WE STARTING OUR NEW LIFE NEED ALL OF UR BEST WISHES. OUR FAMILY IS HAPPY AND SO ARE WE BUT GIVEN CIRCUMSTANCES OUR HEART GOES OUT TO ALL THE PEOPLE WHO ARE FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIVES RIGHT NOW AND TO ALL THE FAMILIES WHO LOST THEIR LOVED ONES . OUR PRAYERS WITH ALL OF YOU AND A SMALL CONTRIBUTION FROM OUR SIDE AS THE MONEY WE WERE TO SPEND FOR OUR MARRIAGE FUNCTION WE ARE DONATING TO PEOPLE WHO ARE IN NEED NOW ðÂÂÂ THIS IS NO TIME TO CELEBRATE BUT WE WILL CELEBRATE WITH OUR LOVED ONES ONCE THE WORLD BECOMES A HAPPY PLACE AGAIN.ðÂÂÂ JAI MATA DI
This has to be the most unique wedding of all time that has united two people and two souls and a bond has formed without any social media pictures or any grand celebrations. Just the husband and the wife and their undying love! But we are sure once the lockdown ends, both Puja and Kunal will throw a grand party and invite all their friends and family members to celebrate this moment.
