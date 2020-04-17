Puja Banerjee: Kunal Verma and I are officially married and together forever now

A few weeks back, actress Puja Banerjee took to her Instagram account and shared a romantic and passionate picture with her beau Kunal Verma and announced that she's about to tie the knot with him. However, little did she expect that the Coronavirus outbreak would turn our lives upside down. But as they say- Love conquers all.

Yes! You read that right, the couple has successfully got married and is together forever now. Now you all must be wondering how that happened. Well, Banerjee took to her Instagram account and shared this heartening news with all her fans. Read it from start to finish.

Have a look right here:

This has to be the most unique wedding of all time that has united two people and two souls and a bond has formed without any social media pictures or any grand celebrations. Just the husband and the wife and their undying love! But we are sure once the lockdown ends, both Puja and Kunal will throw a grand party and invite all their friends and family members to celebrate this moment.

