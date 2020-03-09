Wedding bells to ring for Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma very soon!

The wedding season in Tinsel Town is far from over! Just a few weeks back, Kamya Panjabi tied the knot and her pictures on social media created havoc. Right from her wedding reception to the grand wedding to the grander sangeet, every event was not less than a spectacle!

And yes, this is no news that even Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have decided to get married in April. And now, the latest couple to take their relationship beyond dating is Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma. And Puja's latest Instagram post is to die for that makes the official announcement. Such was the extent of her excitement that she wrote the entire post in capital.

She wrote that she has been a girlfriend, a friend, a daughter, a sister, and now she's going to be a wife. She also wrote it was time for her and Kunal to be together forever. Yes, she and Kunal are finally getting married and she asked for everyone's good wishes.

Take a look:

And Kunal also took to his Instagram account to share a fantastic post on Women's Day. It was a selfie with Puja that you just cannot miss:

And talking exclusively to Times Of India, Puja spilled the beans on her wedding details. She said it is happening very soon next month. Well, she didn't reveal the date, but it could be in April. And what can we expect from her wedding? She said, "My wedding is going to be a typical Bengali wedding with all the rituals. Previously we thought of a destination wedding but time won't permit. We will get married in Mumbai with just family members. But will invite all my TV circle friends and media at a special function."

She added, "We have very little time and Rohit K Verma will be designing our sangeet clothes. All the functions will take place at my house and the elders are looking into the preparations." Well, we are waiting for the D-Day now!

