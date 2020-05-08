Pullela Gopichand explains importance of physical literacy in COVID-19 fight

India badminton coach Pullela Gopichand on Thursday emphasized on the need for physical literacy as people around the world are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. Gopichand along with Margaret Whitehead, who is an esteemed philosopher and stalwart of the modern interpretation of physical literacy, also highlighted the importance of support from the top leadership to promote the need for Physical Literacy and see it as a key pillar for the national level development.

"Physical literacy is a very important part of our life. I think physical activity needs to take centre stage. Health, fitness and all of these things are important especially in these days of COVID-19. We see the need for it more and more," Gopichand told reporters via video conferencing during ELMS Sports Foundation webinar. "We need a healthy and happy country during these challenging times. Our vision to improve physical literacy, sporting excellence in India has received a huge fillip with the involvement of stalwarts like Gopichand and Whitehead interacting on the subject," ELMS Sports Foundation's co-promoter Vita Dani said.

"A healthier and happier nation is truly the need of the hour, not just during the challenging times we're living in currently, but also in the future as we look to bounce back," she added, in the webinar that was widely attended by government officials, heads of private institutions, leading faculty from Physical Education and the media.

Mentored by two of India's most popular sports legends -- two-time Olympic medal-winning coach Gopichand and Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra -- ELMS Sports Foundation has been making a huge impact highlighting the subject of physical literacy in the country.

