Pulwama attack: Made In China makers take a stand against Pakistan

Rajkummar Rao's Made In China will also not hit screens in Pakistan. The news comes a day after the makers of Total Dhamaal said their comedy entertainer would also not release in the neighbouring country.

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attacks, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala will not release in Pakistan. Producer Dinesh Vijan announced that he has cancelled a contract with the Pakistan distributor of the films, and that his banner, Maddock Films, will not release them in the territory.

Made in China, starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, will hit the screens a day before the "Stree" actor celebrates his birthday on August 31, 2019. It will now release on August 30, 2019, instead of August 15.

Made in China will be directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film will feature Rajkummar as a struggling Gujarati businessman. Mouni will play his feisty wife.

It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama "Wrong Side Raju" bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.

