Pulwama attack: Twitterati pays tribute to the CRPF brave soldiers

Updated: Feb 15, 2019, 12:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent

People all across the country have paid their homage and tribute to the brave soldiers on Twitter. People showed their gratitude and sympathy for the attack victims with Twitter stories and hashtag #CRPFJawans.

Pic courtesy/ PTI

At least 45 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been killed in an explosion in Awantipora area of Kashmir on Thursday, in one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in the valley in over a decade, police sources said. The incident took place when some 2,547 CRPF personnel were coming in a convoy of 78 vehicles from the transit camp in Jammu and headed to Srinagar. The attack took place at around 3.15 pm when CRPF convoy was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, they said. The convoy comprised 70 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling, according to Home Ministry sources in Delhi. The toll is expected to go up, the sources said.

Prayers and condolences have been showered on the victims and their families by people all over the country.

