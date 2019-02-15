Pulwama attack: Twitterati pays tribute to the CRPF brave soldiers

national

People all across the country have paid their homage and tribute to the brave soldiers on Twitter. People showed their gratitude and sympathy for the attack victims with Twitter stories and hashtag #CRPFJawans.

Pic courtesy/ PTI

At least 45 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been killed in an explosion in Awantipora area of Kashmir on Thursday, in one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in the valley in over a decade, police sources said. The incident took place when some 2,547 CRPF personnel were coming in a convoy of 78 vehicles from the transit camp in Jammu and headed to Srinagar. The attack took place at around 3.15 pm when CRPF convoy was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, they said. The convoy comprised 70 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling, according to Home Ministry sources in Delhi. The toll is expected to go up, the sources said.

My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the #CRPFJawans and prayers for the injured ones. This gruesome act of disgrace and cowardice is strongly condemnable. India must stand United in this moment of grief.#PulwanaAttack pic.twitter.com/qavZMThBBp — Book-bosomed Devyani|‏‎‎Ø¯ÛÂÂÂÂÙÂÂÂÂÛÂÂÂÂØ§ÙÂÂÂÂÛÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@bibliosmiacDS) February 15, 2019

A big salute to Rohitash Lamba, the brave #CRPFjawans from Govindpura, Rajasthan, who martyred in #PulwamaAttack...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂª



Had a new born baby girl in December whom he didn't even get a chance to meet..âÂÂÂÂ¹ï¸ÂÂÂÂ#IndianArmy #AbBadlaLo #IndiaWantsRevenge pic.twitter.com/Q2wLt7YDAi — Sanjib Ghosh ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ à¦¸à¦ÂÂÂÂà§ÂÂÂÂà¦ÂÂÂÂà§ÂÂÂÂà¦¬ (@sampadscales) February 15, 2019

Heart is bleeding ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢

Its an Act of WAR by the terrorist hell hole #Pakistan



1. Scrap Articles 370 and 35A- arrest all OGWs.

2. Crush PAK economy

3. Stop water Let them suffer droughts

4. Finish the internal terrors

5. SURGICAL WAR



#PulwanaAttack #CRPFJawans pic.twitter.com/JXCcQAQE5S — Dr. Gouri Shankar ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Gracious_Gouri) February 15, 2019

This is heart wrenching ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ­

my sincere condolences to the families of the #CRPFJawans pic.twitter.com/x3QKcv5dcZ — ajay chouhan (@ajaycho86116896) February 15, 2019

What are these coward humans made of and where is the world heading?? SHOCKED and disgusted by the #Pulwama attack! My condolences and prayers to the families..May the injured #CRPFJawans recover soon! pic.twitter.com/tSio85VFmi — Sri Niwas BJP (@SriNiwasBJP) February 15, 2019

Why Indian Army is the Best Army in the World



Bcoz they are facing 24 hours War Situation with Terrorists producing by the neighbors unless army's of other countries who are just sitting eating and sleeping no offence to army's of other countries #Pulwama #CRPFJawans pic.twitter.com/cJLQrLVwrA — S. P Dhoke (Director) (@SPDhoke2) February 14, 2019

Prayers and condolences have been showered on the victims and their families by people all over the country.

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.