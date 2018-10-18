Punam Raut's India 'A' lose to Australia yet again

cricket

Yesterday, India 'A' lost by four wickets as the Australians clinched the three-match series at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla ground

India batswoman Punam Raut

After the 34-run loss in the opening women's ODI against Australia 'A' on Monday, India 'A' skipper Punam Raut called for more consistency in the remaining two games. However, the hosts couldn't come up with this quality and succumbed to defeat yet again. Yesterday, India 'A' lost by four wickets as the Australians clinched the three-match series at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla ground.

While making first use of the wicket, the hosts managed 197 for seven in 50 overs. However, the Molly Strano-led Australian side achieved the target in the 41st over, thanks to an unbeaten half-century by Heather Graham (68) and Tahlia McGrath's 47. For India 'A', pacer Shikha Pandey and left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up three and two wickets respectively.

Raut, who returned to the pavilion without opening her account in the first game, played a determined knock yesterday — a 99-ball 64, laced with 10 fours. Mona Meshram was the second highest scorer with 59 off 71 balls.

