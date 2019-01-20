Pune: 12-year-old dies after massage treatment

national

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Shankar Todase, a resident of Charapani Lane in Bhosari, Pune. He was a Std VII student in Mahatma Phule School in Pune. The police have now filed a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter

Representation picture

A 12-year-old boy, who had visited a masseur, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning. Last week, the boy had had a fall in his school's bathroom, following which he was undergoing medical treatment. As he was unable to walk, his parents took him to a masseur, who allegedly pressed a ligament. Subsequently, the boy faced difficulties in urinating and excreting, and finally succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

Senior inspector of Bhosari police station, Narendra Jadhav, said, "After his fall in the school on January 14, Rohit was unable to walk as his spinal cord was damaged. Initially, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chinchwad. As his parents could no longer bear the expenses, they moved him to their house in Bhosari. Later, through common friends, they learned of a massage therapist in Karve Nagar, Pune." Jadhav continued, "We are probing the case and awaiting post-mortem reports."

