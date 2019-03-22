Pune: 84 youth arrested in for throwing colours, water balloons on women, vehicles

crime

This unruly behaviour which began at 7 am, ended at 2 pm. The entire police station was filled with these accused that the cops had to resort to locking some of them up in another police station.

During Holi 2019, certain people were forcefully throwing colours and water balloons in a public place in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area which prompted the police to detain 84 youth.

A case was filed under the relevant section 68 under the Bombay Police Act.

Senior Inspector Satish Mane of the Wakad police station said, "We set up nine teams along with two mini police vans. Each team consisted of seven policemen and a total of 75 police staff were working around the clock in public places as well as public utility areas such as buses, trains and other modes of transport.

Our prime focus was Rahatni and offices in order to safeguard people from such issues. The detained youth belonged to the age gap of 20-25. Some of the detained would throw water balloons and colour on women while others travelled on bikes hurling balloons at buses and other vehicles. They primarily targetted women."

He had added, "The youth have been detained and will remain in the police station till the evening. The accused were also given lessons in law and how to behave in public places."

