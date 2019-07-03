Pune-based landscape designer wins international award

national

Mahesh Nampurkar

Pune’s renowned landscape designer and architect, Mahesh Nampurkar has been conferred with the prestigious and internationally known ‘A Design Award’.

In a ceremony held at Teatro Sociale in Como, Italy on June 28, 2019, Nampurkar was awarded a bronze medal for two individual projects- Sunny’s World in Pune and Avadh Heliconia in Vapi.

'A Design Award and Competition’ is organized at an international level with an aim to boost and reflect the utility, modernity and qualitative and skillful design related to various areas of life.

In Pune, Nampurkar has designed a stone quarry into a well-designed tropical leisure destination called Sunny’s World located at Sus, Pune, while in Vapi he has designed a residential project called Avadh Heliconia.

“The director of the Sunny’s World resort Mr. Vinayak Nimhan showed me the piece of desolate land and asked me if I could convert it into a tourist destination where people can come and enjoy. Pune doesn’t have any leisure destination for families, so I thought why not turn this wasteland into a tourist place where families can have a good time,” said Mahesh.

The architect even created an open marriage lawn at the 80-acre site for weddings along with restaurants and a sports club and have planted over 3,000 indigenous trees at the site where natural streams now flow.

“I dedicate this award to my father, Gajanan Dattatray Nampurkar, an agriculturist who instilled in me the importance of environment conservation. I also want to thank Mr. Vinayak Nimhan owner and M.D. of Sunny’s World for being the real pillar in crafting this destination,” he said.

In this competition, more than 22 judges from different countries selected the winners from over 3,500 candidates after analysing them at different levels.

About Mahesh Nampurkar

Mahesh Nampurkar, Partner “Suman Shilp” has been in the field of Architecture, Interior and landscape designing for the past 25 years. He has been bestowed upon by Ambience Award by Indian Express. He has been recognized with 5 Artist in Concrete Awards Asia for his contribution to space planning and aesthetics and AESA award for his work in the field of landscape. He is an associate member of Institute of Indian Interior designers, patron member of architects, engineers and surveyors associations. He has been instrumental in designing Asia's biggest “Japanese Garden” Pune Okayama Friendship park.

