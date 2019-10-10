Pune bus driver killed after tree falls on him due to heavy rains

On Wednesday, intense rains in Pune city created waterlogging, traffic congestion and killed one bus driver. A tree branch fell on a bus causing the accident. For two hours, heavy winds and intense rain at 6.30 pm left the city’s situation critical.

Two weeks back, there was an incident in which 22 people died. Because of that, people were still in trauma and fearing for their lives.

On Wednesday at around 7.20 pm, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) bus plying passengers on the busy road of Tilak Road, near SP college was hit by a huge tree branch.

The fire brigade team rushed to the spot and rescued passengers. Unfortunately, the bus driver died in the mishap. In several places, tree branches had fallen on the roads due to which there were huge traffic jams.

