Pune college releases study on crimes against women, children

The study was conducted based on the molestation cases reported between January to November 2018

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

If you walk alone on the streets near schools, colleges, in a secluded spot take the subways in Pune city, then beware! As these are the spots where a child or a woman can be attacked, says a study conducted by the faculties of a Pune-based college. The study has been handed to the city police for their research with a recommendation. Moreover, the incidences mentioned in the study are results of previous disputes, morbidity and enticement.

The findings were based on the research and analysis carried by the SNDT Arts and Commerce College for Women at Karvenagar. The study was conducted by vice-principal Madhavi Kulkarni, Madhura Joshi Head of the Department (HOD) in Economic, Manasee Rajhans HOD in Psychology and Vasanti Joshi HOD in Commerce streams. The research was based on the molestation cases filed in the police stations associated with the Pune city commissionerate.

In order to understand the grass-root level and scientific measures to analyse the situations mentioned in the study, Pune City commissioner Dr. K Ventakesham took an initiative to examine the crime as an expert and from a third person’s perspective.

The research was based on the cases filed under section 345 and its subsection of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) from January 2018 to November 2018 in 30 police stations under Pune city Commissionerate. In the span of 11 months, 457 cases were reported out of which 358 victims were adults whereas in 99 cases children were assaulted.

Out of the total 457 cases, 286 cases were resulted out of previous disputes or rivalry whereas 230 of them were due to morbidity, and 19 cases were out of enticement or inducement.

"More than half of the molestation cases take place in public spaces and one of the five cases happened in offices. The cases of atrocities against women were more in slum areas and near educational institutions. The major reasons behind the rise in the number of molestation cases in the age group between 12 and 25 are previous relationships, one-sided love and infatuation. In few of the cases of section 354, molestation often had serious consequences ." the report said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale said, "Most of the atrocities are taking place in public spaces, isolated areas, slum, educational institutions and in subways. The study also mentioned that increases number of molestation cases is not directly related to the #MeToo movement. The women between 12 to 25 years of age are the victims."

Speaking to mid-day, Vasanti Joshi said, "We have recommended four major aspects, firstly there is need of spreading the awareness about section 354 amongst women from all the strata of the society. And secondly, the implementation of the section shall be strengthened by speedy enforcement without unnecessary delays."

She further added, "Thirdly, the security and safety of women at public places shall be given priority and lastly, the education of interpersonal relationship at higher secondary school level shall be introduced."

