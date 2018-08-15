Pune court grants bail to 170 Maratha protesters

national

The Pune district sessions court on Tuesday granted bail to 170 Maratha protesters, who were arrested on August 9 for creating a ruckus and damaging public property during the bandh called by the Maratha Kranti Morcha over reservation.

According to sources, Additional Sessions Judge Kishor Wadane granted them bail on the condition that they would not tamper with evidence and leave the Pune district without prior permission from the court. They have also been asked to remain present at the police stations where their cases have been registered, every Sunday between 11 am and 2 pm. Each of them also had to pay a solvent surety of Rs 15,000.

According to the demand of the Pune Bar Association (PBA), which is representing the protesters, all the cases are being heard in the same court. However, the criminal complaints were registered at the Warje-Malwadi, Bundgarden, Kothrud, Hinjewadi and Deccan Gymkhana police stations.

The Pune City police had arrested a total of 192 protesters, including five women, in connection with the violence that broke out during the Maratha reservation protests in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. They had also detained two juveniles. However, 22 of them were granted bail earlier.

