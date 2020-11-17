Pune Crime: 23-year-old man arrested for posing as Indian Army officer

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Pune rural police recently arrested a man for allegedly posing as an Indian Army officer. According to senior inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of Pune rural police local crime branch (LCB), the military intelligence officials helped the police locate the accused. A woman was also held in the case, a police official said.

Also Read: Man stabs female friend multiple times after she ends relationship

As per reports in Hindustan Times, the accused was identified as Ankit Kumar Singh (23) of Utsav Society in Kirkitwadi area of Pune and a native of Hasanpur in Amroh region of Uttar Pradesh. The police recovered 10 identification cards, two mobiles, a tablet, a printer, a laptop, duplicate documents, and an Indian Army officer uniform, including shoes, waist-belt, and a cap with the emblem from the accused's possession.

"Inputs from banks are awaited to check if he is part of an Army recruitment racket. Banks are closed for Diwali," inspector Ghanwat said. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed a man posing as Lieutenant Colonel on Wednesday. Police officials said that the man is believed to have duped people under the guise of an officer.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

A woman named Meenakshi, who claims to be his wife was also arrested. A case has been lodged at a local police station.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news