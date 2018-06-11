Pune Crime: 30-year-old man gets wife, 8-month-old son killed by girlfriend to hide affair

After the murders, the husband rushed to police claiming a dacoit had killed them and robbed cash and jewellery worth of Rs 3.50 lakh

A businessman who wanted to marry another woman killed his 25-year-old wife and his eight-month-old son by paying his girlfriend to plan the murder and kill his family. After the murders, the husband rushed to police claiming a dacoit had killed them and robbed cash and jewellery worth of Rs 3.50 lakh. The deceased has been identified as Ashwini (25) and son Anuj (8months).

Datta Vasant Bhodave (30), the woman’s husband approached Hinjewadi police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune city police. Initially, the police had registered the case of double murders against an unidentified person but during investigations, the police noticed injuries on the man and decided to interrogate the man, after which confessed to orchestrating the murders.

The police then arrested the man’s girlfriend, Sonali Jawade (24), who works as a clerk in a school, and her two accomplices, Prashant Bhor (25) and Pavan Jadhav, a cab driver. Prashant Bhor is believed to have a criminal record as a minor.

The incident took place on Saturday around 9 pm on Mumbai Banglore highway. Deputy Commissioner of police (zone 3) Ganesh Shinde said, ''Two years back, Datta had married Ashwini and the woman and her son were at her maternal home for their son’s summer vacations. On Saturday, Datta had gone to pick them up in his car, and soon Dutta acted as though he wanted to vomit. He then stopped the car at the side of the road in an isolated area and alighted from the vehicle.

During his initial complaint, Dutta told the police that three people came to him with their faces covered and demanded money, which he refused to pay. Angered the unidentified men slit his wife and son’s throat. They even injured him but he said that he managed to rescue himself. ''

But on further investigation, the police found a number of holes in the man’s story. Senior Inspector Arun Waikar of Hinjewadi Police station said, ''Datta never had a fight with his wife and he chose a Saturday to commit the crime, assuming that Ashwini’s parents would visit a relative and therefore would not be able to rush to the spot of the incident quick enough.”

But his story was proven false when he confessed to ordering his wife and son’s murder at the hands of his girlfriend.

