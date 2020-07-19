Pune Crime: 34-year-old man sexually assaults daughter, wife files complaint; arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police recently arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter. The man was arrested after his wife filed a complaint of sexual assault with the police.

According to police officials, the accused first assaulted his minor daughter at their house a fortnight ago. He then once again assaulted the daughter on Thursday. The man allegedly took his daughter to an empty kiosk near their house at around 9.30 pm and sexually assaulted her, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Police sub-inspector PA Kadam of Dighi police station said, "The complainant is a housewife while the man earns a living by leasing his car to various companies." The accused was arrested and produced before a court on Saturday for further custody.

The Dighi police station has filed a complaint against the accused under Sections 376, 376(2)(f) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 7, 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

