Pune Crime: 68-year-old man duped of Rs 3.7 lakh on pretext of 'potential dates'

A 68-year-old man, a resident of Pune, has been duped of Rs 3.7 lakh by people who promised him with contacts of potential dates. The sexagenarian, a resident of the Quarter Gate area of Pune, transferred a total of Rs 3,74,000 to various bank accounts over four months between July and October, a police official said.

In his complaint, the man claimed that the unidentified accused promised to put him in touch with women who could be potential dates for him, reports Hindustan Times. After realising that he was duped, the complainant approached the cybercrime police, who registered the case and transferred it to Samarth police station.

Acting on the complaint, the Samarth police station registered a case under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 66(c)(d) of the Information Technology Act.

