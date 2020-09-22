Pune Crime: Barber, family booked for abetting wife's suicide

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Pune police on Friday booked a barber and his family for allegedly abetting his wife's suicide. Police officials said that the accused blamed his wife for not being able to bear him a boy child.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the couple had been married for 11 years. The accused is yet to be arrested, a police officer said. The couple has two daughters - nine-year-old and another 10-year-old.

Sub-inspector DB Khedkar, Sinhgad road police station, said, "The woman died by suicide on September 13. She had visited her family in February and told her brother that her husband and his family had been mistreating her for not being able to bear a son."

The incident came to light after a complaint was lodged by the woman's brother. The Sinhgad road police station have registered a case under Sections 498(a) (domestic violence), 306 (abetment to suicide), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

