Pune Crime: Caretaker steals gold and cash worth Rs 6.1 lakh, arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a 25-year-old former caretaker of a family in Sangvi for stealing gold and cash worth Rs 6.1 lakh from the house. Police officials said the accused was identified as Sandeep Bhagwan Hande (25), a resident of the Walhekarwadi area of Chinchwad, and a native of Gangapur in Aurangabad.

Also Read: Rejected in love, man held for making obscene social media profile

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused was arrested in a case registered on October 17 at Sangvi police station under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police tracked his mobile location and made contact with him through Facebook.

Interestingly, the accused responded to the Facebook message and arrived at Kalpataru chowk in Pimpri-Chinchwad from where he was arrested, a police officer said.

Senior inspector Ranganath Unde of Sangvi police station said, "He was approached through a female’s profile. So, he thought he was coming to meet a woman."

The police recovered 24 tola gold jewellery and Rs 20,000 in cash, collectively worth Rs 6,15,000 from the accused's possession. A complaint was registered by Sangita Kankriya (52) of Rajyog bungalow in the Kirtinagar area of New Sangvi where the theft was committed.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The family told the police about Hande, who had worked for five days in September before leaving without notice. Hande worked for the family between September 21 and September 25 when he is suspected to have committed the crime, a police official said. The accused was remanded to four-day police custody on Monday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news