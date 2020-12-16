Pune Crime: Girl receives vulgar messages during online classes, provoked to commit suicide

An online class turned out to be a horrific experience for a student from Pune's Bhosari when she received vulgar messages on the Zoom app. After the alleged incident, the girl expressed fear to take part in online classes. A case has been filed with the Bhosari police station with regard to the matter.

According to a report in Pune Mirror, the girl, a Class VIII student, received pornographic messages on the app and an unknown person tried to provoke her to commit suicide. The victim's mother lodged a complaint with the MIDC Bhosari police station after she found that the incident had prolonged over a month.

Police officials said the girl's father and the (school) headmaster also received obscene messages about her on their email ID. These messages have occurred intermittently between July 15 and December 12. The accused sent a message to the girl saying, "One of my people will come into your home. Come with him, otherwise, we will kill you - if you do not come, we will make you commit suicide."

Post this, the school administration held a meeting and appealed to all parents and children to report to them if they face such a problem.

Further investigations are being conducted by senior police inspector Sayaji Gaware. He said, "This incident has prolonged for three months. The girl's parents had deleted the zoom App. Three to four days ago, the girl received a vulgar message through Google. When her father and school teacher got a similar message about her, they met the parents and alerted them."

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (D) (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty) and 507 (criminal intimidation) and under relevant sections of the IT Act.

