Pune Crime: Wanting a son, mother kills 1.5 month old girl child

A woman in Chandnagar area of Baramati district in Pune killed her one-and-a-half-month-old girl child as she wanted a boy. Two months back, the woman had gone to her mother’s place for her delivery and she delivered a girl child for the third time.

Upset about having another girl child, the woman, on November 25, pretended that her daughter has disappeared. She told the family that she was sleeping in the afternoon and the child was missing when she woke up. The family approached the police and filed a missing complaint, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

During the investigation, the police found the girl’s body in a plastic water tank near the house.

During police interrogation, the woman revealed that she committed this act as she wanted a son. The woman has been arrested.

“Family members do not need to undergo a narco test as evidence was found while investigating this incident. The investigation concluded that the mother had committed this act,” said Mahesh Dhavaan, Inspector of Police, Baramati Taluka Police.

In September, a father of five daughters in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun had allegedly ripped open the stomach of his pregnant wife to find out if she was going to deliver a son this time. Pannalal, 43, slit the stomach of his wife, aged around 35, with a sharp-edged weapon, injuring her seriously.

