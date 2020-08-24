Pune Crime: Man jumps from second floor to evade arrest during police raid, dies

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In order to save himself from being caught during a police raid, a man at a gambling den jumped from the second floor of the building and lost his life. The incident took place in Pune's Warje area on Friday evening when the police conducted a surprise raid and arrested five people for gambling.

According to police officials, the deceased, among others, was found gambling during the raid. He was later identified as Zakir Pathan (48). When the police raided the place on Friday evening, Pathan jumped out of the window, reports Hindustan Times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries caused by the fall.

An accidental death report was filed by the police before sending his body for post-mortem and handing over to his family. Machindra Chavan, assistant commissioner of police, Kothrud division said, "A case has been registered. The ones booked are now witnesses in the case."

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The police are on the lookout for Ajay Pol, who has been identified as the owner of the gambling den. The five arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Bhalerao, Pundalik Valhekar, Atul Korde, Anil Patil, and Raju Patil.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news