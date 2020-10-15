Pune Crime: Man kidnapped after he refuses to marry woman, gives abductors a slip

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 25-year-old man was abducted by three persons on Saturday midnight after he refused to marry the sister of one of the accused. However, the victim, identified as Akash Salve, managed to give the kidnappers a slip and reached Pimple Saudagar where he contacted the police and informed them about the incident.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, three accused arrived in a Maruti car and forced the victim to get inside it. The Pune police are on the lookout for the accused. One of three has been identified as Shreyas Waghmare (22) and two other accomplices remain unidentified.

Police sub-inspector (PSI) Ramesh Kengar, who is investigating the case, said that besides Shreyas and his two friends, the police have booked Salve's former girlfriend Priya Preetam Waghmare and her mother Anita Preetam Waghmare for being involved in the alleged abduction.

"Waghmare, his two friends along with his sister and mother conspired together and hatched a plan to abduct Salve since he ditched Priya and refused to marry her. The girl had lodged a rape-related complaint against the victim two years ago and the investigation is still underway in that case. We are searching for all the accused and they will be arrested soon," PSI Kengar said.

Later, Salve's father Vishnu Sripati Salve (51) lodged a complaint with the Pimpri police station. Acting on his complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 364 (a) kidnapping for ransom, 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication).

