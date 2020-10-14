23-year-old man kills wife's paramour, dumps body; arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Nashik police arrested a 23-year-old man, a resident of Abhalwadi village near the Gangapur dam, for allegedly killing a man who was in an extra-marital relationship with his wife. The victim, identified as Nitin Tabale, was found dead near an open plot in Savargaon village in Trimbakeshwar taluka on Friday morning.

Tabale was a resident of Harsul in Trimbakeshwar taluka. The Nashik Taluka police arrested Ashok More for allegedly killing Tabale. The accused was produced before a city court which remanded him in police custody till October 16, reports the Times of India.

Police officials said that they got information from the villagers that Tabale had an affair with a married woman, who was staying with him for the past two months. Cops traced the accused to a village in Mahadevpur Monali in Trimbakeshwar on Sunday. Although More initially gave vague replies, he allegedly confessed to killing Tabale over extra-marital affair with his wife.

Tabale, who worked on building construction sites, had come to Savargaon. Since More was acquainted with Tabale, he caught him and beat him to death, SP Sachin Patil, who investigated the case, said.

