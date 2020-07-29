Pune Crime: Mother bangs daughter's head, strangles her with wire for mischievous behaviour

In a shocking incident, the Pune police arrested a mother for allegedly strangulating her four-year-old daughter to death. According to the police, the woman, identified as Savita Kakade, strangled her daughter and suppressed her with a phone charger wire after she lost her cool due to her mischievous behaviour.

The horrific event took place at around 10 am on Monday at Bhalekar Nagar, Pimple Gurav. The Sangvi police station arrested the accused and registered a case after the deceased's father Deepak Arjun Kakade filed a complaint, reports Pune Mirror.

Police officials privy to the investigation said the alleged incident took place when the other family members were out of town. At the time of the incident, the accused was alone at home with her two minor kids - Disha (now deceased) and a six-month-old son. Disha was playful and mischievous by nature, an officer said.

On Monday morning, things escalated when Disha kept shouting and wailing. Unable to control her anger, Savita banged her daughter's head against the wall. Savita didn't stop there and went on to choke Disha with a mobile phone charger wire, a police official said.

In the FIR, the deceased's father said that he had left behind his wife and kids, while he and other family members were in Alandi to perform the last rites of his mother. The complainant said that he got the news of his daughter's death when his brother-in-law called him around 10.30 am on Monday.

Kakade's brother-in-law informed him about what transpired at his home and said that Savita had strangulated Disha to death after being troubled by the child. When Kakade returned home at 12.30 pm, he saw his wife sitting quietly in the hall, while his daughter's lifeless body lay on the bed.

In his complaint, Deepak said that Savita admitted to committing the crime when he asked why she killed their child. She also said that she was fed up with Disha's mischievous ways. Police inspector Ajay Bhosle from Sangvi police station, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, "Disha's body has been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. Further investigation is on."

