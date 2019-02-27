Teacher advises girl not to date student; gets threatened with revolver

crime

The accused is an 18-year-old who threatened his teacher along with three other friends

Pune: A 18-year-old student along with his three friends on Saturday threatened a tuition teacher with a revolver for advising a girl to not to go out with him. The Boisar police arrested the youth and his accomplice and confiscated three country-made revolver and ten bullets.

According to Hindustan Times, the alleged incident occurred in Boisar, where the accused identified as Manish Tiwari, a college student, threatened his tuition teacher Ranbir Paswan with country-made pistols. The four accused studies English in Paswan's tuition.

The alleged incident occurred after Tiwari reportedly asked the girl, who also studies in the same tuition, out for Dahanu beach. The girl then complained to Paswan about the incident, to which he suggested to ignore Tiwari and concentrate on her studies.

When Tiwari learned about Paswan's advice to the girl, he and his three friends went to Paswan's class the same evening and threatened him with country-made pistols saying that he would kill him if he did not let the girl go out with him, said the spokesperson of the Palghar police, Hemant Katkar.

Following the incident, Paswan approached the Boisar police station and registered a complaint against Tiwari and his accomplices.

Acting on the complaint, some police personnel was sent to the class in civil clothes. When the accused returned to the class, the police caught the accused and his allies. Three country-made revolvers and ten bullets were confiscated from them.

