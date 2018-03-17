Pune: Jeweller hit by losses due to GST, commits suicide by jumping off building

Officials informed that Karad-resident Rahul Rajaram Phalke died instantly after he jumped in front of a Miraj-bound freight train near Shirvade station in Satara



Representation pic

A 32-year-old businessman yesterday allegedly committed suicide after apparently facing losses due to demonetisation and the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, police said.

Officials informed that Karad-resident Rahul Rajaram Phalke died instantly after he jumped in front of a Miraj-bound freight train near Shirvade station in Satara.

Police said that Phalke had sent messages to his friends and relatives on social media stating that he had suffered losses in his jewellery business due to demonetisation and GST and could not find a way to tide over it.

