Pune lab technician commits suicide fearing taboo of urinating in a bottle

A 32-year-old laboratory technician from Pune committed suicide after he was sacked by a multinational pharma company on the suspicion of urinating in a medical bottle. The Pune police have identified the deceased as Sanduraj Shahraj Gorte (32), who hails from Latur and is a resident of Ganesh Colony in Wakad. The incident took place on July 26, 2019, at a reputed pharma company situated in Hinjewadi phase two.

At present, the Hinjewadi police which falls under the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner has lodged a case of accidental death report (ADR) and are probing the case.

Senior inspector Yashwant Gawari of Hinjewadi police station said, "Gorte was working as a quality test analysis technician in the Pharmacist company for last six years. Three years back he had married and has a one-year-old son. Gotre's body was found hanged at the backside of the company's backyard."

He further added, "Prima facie it seems to be suicide and we are probing. As from his social media status on WhatsApp and Facebook, we found that before ending his life, he had posted various depressed messages as well as mentioned about ending his life. During our primary investigation, the company informed us that he had given his resignation letter. Upon further inquiry, it was seen that he was forced and sacked after he was suspected and found to be urinating in medicine bottle used for medical purpose."

The officer said, "There is a video of his superior in which he is apologsing for the act. He was in fear that such issue will become a public issue as well and he will be facing stringent action. So he ended his life. We have sought legal expert and superior's opinion in this case and then filed the case."

