Missing Borivli resident found dead inside hotel room in Vapi

The youth committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan of a hotel room in Gujarat

A 26-year-old youth, who had gone missing from Borivli last month, was found dead inside a hotel room at Vapi last Saturday, according to local police sources in Gujarat.

The deceased, identified as Yesh Bafna, allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan inside the hotel room. The reason behind his suicide was not known.

Bafna went missing from Yogi Nagar on June 23, 2019, after which his family registered a missing person’s complaint with the MHB police station.

His phone’s last location was traced at the MHB colony on the day he went missing and his phone has been switched off since then. As MHB police officials searched for him, Gujarat police informed them of recovering Bafna’s body from a guest house at Vapi.

During an inquiry, it was found that Bafna was from a family that was doing well. The family, who are into the steel business, are residents of Yogi Nagar, under the jurisdiction of the MHB police.

“Our police team is in contact with the GIDC police and are running further investigations regarding the matter,” said senior inspector Pandit Thakery from MHB police station.

