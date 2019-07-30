The Dutch mystery: Victim's husband Avdhut Shinde missing in action

crime

Close to two months after his wife's mysterious death and amid ambiguity over detaining him, Avdhut Shinde remains untraceable

Avdhut Shinde remains as evasive as ever. While the Mumbai police are still awaiting an answer from Dutch authorities on what to do after they find him, they are acting on his father Madhukar's complaint and trying to trace him. However, he seems to have completely gone off the grid, close to two months after his wife Sharmila was found murdered at their home in the Netherlands.

On July 10, mid-day reported in, 'The Hague police too vague, say city cops,' about the city cops writing to Dutch authorities seeking clarity on the administrative request made by them to the INTERPOL. The request allegedly mentions that the Mumbai police should only trace Avdhut and not arrest him. Calling the demand 'ambiguous', cops had asked authorities what they're supposed to do with him if they find him but cannot detain him. They're still awaiting an answer.

A senior police officer said, "We have written to the department concerned earlier this month seeking clarification regarding their administrative request. But, no specific reply has been received yet. Because of this, we are unable to go ahead with a request that has no clarity." Another officer added, "This is the reason he's roaming scot-free and making temple runs across the state."

An officer said, "The Mumbai police is capable enough of locating, detaining and arresting any accused. We have a good history when it comes to crime detection, but we don't want to detain him without any particular reason."

Cops are working on Madhukar's complaint; he had reported Avdhut missing to the Dindoshi police on May 21. Another officer said, "Till the time we don't get a proper request, we cannot do anything in the matter. We're trying to trace him as part of his father's complaint, but we haven't been able to locate him." Avdhut was last located making temple runs in Nashik, Solapur, Ganpatipule and Kolhapur. He was also allegedly calling his father from unknown numbers.

