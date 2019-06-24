The Dutch mystery: Sharmila's decomposed body was 'found in refrigerator'

crime

With the Mumbai cops unable to trace Avdhut Shinde four weeks after his wife Sharmila's death, allegations emerge that his family may be pulling strings in the police force via their contacts

Sharmila Shinde and Avdhut Shinde

While the Mumbai police has not been successful in locating Avdhut Shinde, who has been missing for over a month after the mysterious death of his wife Sharmila, it has been revealed that Sharmila's decaying body was recovered from the refrigerator of the rented house she resided in with Avdhut and their children. The Dutch police neither confirmed nor denied this.

Avdhut has been missing since May 18, after he dropped off his and Sharmila's children at his father Madhukar's house. Sources said that before leaving, Avdhut had allegedly told Madhukar, "Please take care of these children... I am going...I may not come back." After this episode, Madhukar remained confused for four days before he decided to approach the Dindoshi police station to register a missing person's complaint against Avdhut and Sharmila on May 21, the day the Dutch cops recovered the latter's decomposed body.

Contacted friends

Sources at the Dindoshi police have learnt from Madhukar that Sharmila's dead body was recovered from a refrigerator at their rented accommodation in the Netherlands. Sources said between May 18 and 21, Madhukar had contacted Sharmila's parents to enquire about the couple's whereabouts. Later, he contacted Avdhut's friends in the Hague. Following that, the friends, along with the help of Dutch cops, reached their flat and discovered Sharmila's body. Madhukar refused to divulge any details when mid-day contacted him. However, the Dutch cops are yet to confirm where exactly the body was found. They told mid-day, "We do not share any details that we need to confront [the prime suspect] in the interrogation." Sharmila's brother Shashidhar Shetty said her body was wrapped in a piece of cloth when it was brought to Mumbai. He added, "The body was stiff. We were categorically told by the Dutch cops not to wait any longer to conduct her last rites as her body was in a decomposed condition."

'Extremely religious'

After leaving the kids with his father, Avdhut has been making temple runs in Nashik, Solapur, Ganpatipule and Kolhapur and allegedly makes random calls to him from unknown numbers. The Mumbai police claim to have kept the cellphones of Avdhut's close relatives on surveillance, yet they have failed to trace him in the last one month. Mumbai crime branch has recorded the statements of Shinde family but no concrete information has come out of those. Avdhut is supposedly extremely religious and holds the Janubai temple in Jejuri in high regard, said sources adding, "Soon after handing over his kids to Madhukar, Avdhut had left for Janubai temple where he spent hours to repent. After that, he has been going to other temples." The source also claimed Avdhut's distant relatives and family friends are working in the state police, adding, "These cops in the Maharashtra police have been shielding Avdhut." Sources said cops have also not checked his bank statements yet to see how he's managing his funds to stay on the run.

Returned empty-handed

The Dutch police have issued an international arrest warrant against Avdhut. Hence, the Interpol has requested the Mumbai police to trace him. Additional commissioner of police (North), Dilip Sawant said, "As per the Interpol request, we are trying to establish his current location," told mid-day. Sources in police department said teams had been sent to Pune, Dapoli and Konkan to trace Avdhut but they all returned empty-handed, allegedly due to intelligence failure.

Timeline

May 16: Something allegedly goes amiss between Avdhut and Sharmila

May 17: Avdhut stops going to work; leaves the Netherlands with children

May 18: Reaches Mumbai, drops them at father's home

May 21: Cops recover Sharmila's decomposed body from the couple's house at Frambozenstraat

In Mumbai, Madhukar registers missing person's complaint at Dindoshi police station

June 2: Sharmila's embalmed body brought to her parents' house in Bhandup

