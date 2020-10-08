Pune-Lonavala local train to resume from October 12 for essential workers

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Central Railway on Thursday announced the resumption of Pune-Lonavala suburban local trains from October 12 for essential workers.

ALERT! Pune-Lonavala local EMU train services start for essential workers! @mid_day Complete details here: https://t.co/ZP8jqPaAQC — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) October 8, 2020

Confirming the development to mid-day, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, "Central Railway Pune Division will run four special suburban services o­n Pune-Lonavala section for emergency duty staff of Maharashtra government and private health sector. All commuters as permitted by the state government to adhere to social distancing norms and wear mask while boarding and alighting at railway stations and travelling in special suburban trains."

Sutar said the special suburban trains and stations over Central Railway are regularly sanitised and cleaned to upkeep proper hygiene.

The timings of services

Special local dep Pune 08.05 hrs arr Lonavala 09.30 hrs (stoppage, timings same as 99810 local service)

Special local dep Lonavala 17.30 hrs arr Pune 19.00 hrs (stoppage, timings same as 99819 local service except Pune arr 1900 hrs instead of 18.50 hrs)

Special local dep Lonavala 08.20 hrs arr Pune 09.45 hrs (stoppage, timings same as 99807 local service)

Special local dep Pune 18.02 hrs arr Lonavala 19.27 hrs(stoppage, timings same as 99826 local service)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news