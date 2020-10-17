Pune man gets 12-year life term for sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 46-year-old man was convicted by a local court in Pune on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl back in 2015. The accused was sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for a case of unnatural intercourse with a minor girl registered against him.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the judgment was passed by additional sessions judge RV Adone. Advocate Leena Pathak was the public prosecutor in the case and took it to conviction. Police officials said the convicted man was arrested in 2015 after the child's mother lodged a police complaint.

"The trial started in 2017 and around March, our case was almost over, but due to the lockdown the court was closed. In the past few weeks, the court took the effort to hear the cross-examination punch from Pimpri court and we heard it from Shivajinagar court through video conferencing. The case then finally concluded," advocate Leena Pathak said.

"In addition to that (fine), the District Legal Service Authority may decide the quantum of compensation to be awarded to the victim, under the Victim Compensation Scheme," a part of the judgment read.

In 2015, the Pimpri police station had registered a case against the man under Section 376(2)(i) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On June 3, 2015, the accused forcibly took the three-year-girl to his house while she was playing. According to the mother's complaint, the girl's father was at work while she was cooking in the house. The girl came crying to her mother and fell asleep immediately.

The woman further said that it was later in the night when the girl woke up and narrated the entire incident to her. After being arrested on June 4, the accused had been remanded to police custody followed by judicial custody.

