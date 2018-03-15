Pune: Man hits wife with hammer, strangles her to death in front of 6-year-old son

Police have identified the victim as Renuka Pawar, a resident of Vetalbaba Vasahat in Pune's Hadapsar

Representational picture

A thirty-two year old woman was brutally murdered by her husband at their Pune home. The man repeatedly hit the victim with a hammer and strangled her to death.

Shockingly, the accused carried out the gruesome act in the presence of the couple's six year old son. Police have identified the victim as Renuka Pawar, a resident of Vetalbaba Vasahat in Pune's Hadapsar.

After preliminary investigations, police are of the belief that the horrendous crime was committed as a result of a domestic dispute. Further, neighbours reported that the couple fought often, particularly over money. The accused, 40-year-old Sanjay Pawar worked as a labour and would often come to the house inebriated, leading to bickering between the couple.

A report in the Indian Express quotes a police officer as having stated, "Pawar hit Renuka with a hammer several times and strangled her.” It was the neighbours who saw blood inside the house and called in the police. Sanjay Pawar has been arrested and is currently under police custody.

Also Read: Man Arrested For Killing Daughter In Delhi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video