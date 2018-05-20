Pune: Maratha fort rediscovered by two history enthusiasts during trek

Duo present research paper on the forgotten fort found during a trek in the Bhuleshwar mountains



Archaeological researcher Sachin Joshi and trekker Omkar Oak at the fort

Two history enthusiasts have rediscovered a lesser-known fort near Ambale village in Purandar taluka of Pune district. The fort, known as Dhavalgad, was first mentioned in a reference book, Killa Purandar by historian Krishna Waman Purandare, in the 1940s, but has never been mentioned or listed in the Maharashtra Government Gazetteer, compiled by the British around the year 1860.

Chartered accountant Omkar Oak and archaeological researcher Sachin Joshi recently visited the decrepit fort, and carried out a survey of the site. The duo yesterday presented their research paper on the fort to the Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal, an institute providing resources and training for historical researchers. Oak and Joshi are now working towards getting the fort recognised by the state.

It was in February this year, when Oak, an avid trekker, first discovered the fort, while he was on a trekking expedition in the Bhuleshwar mountain range with his friends. He then showed these photographs to Joshi, who decided to explore the site. "We went back to the site, and did an archaeological survey. While exploring the fort, we found archaeological material like fire brick, pottery, bangles and other iron objects. Based on the material we had found, I was able to identify it as a fort. The villagers too, were not aware of this fact. They only knew about Dhawaleshwar temple - a Lord Shiva temple - situated inside," said Joshi.

Apart from the temple, the duo also found a broken door, a water cistern, cannon, and tower, inside the fort. "We took measurements of all the available relics, as well as their scientific sketches," said Joshi. His findings have been presented in the research paper.

The fort is said have been built during the Maratha Empire, which existed from 1674 with the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji and ended in 1818. In 2014, Joshi rediscovered a forgotten fort from the medieval era - the Manjarsumba fort, a 14th century structure built by Nizam Shah, who ruled in the nearby Ahmednagar. He also discovered five other forgotten forts in the past.

