Pune pedals away pollution, rides the bicycle bus

Creator Milind Kulkarni demonstrates how the bicycle bus works

Rising pollution and the determination to do something about it, inspired an innovator to create a bicycle bus powered by human energy. He also used scrap – tin sheets, rods and unused bicycle parts – to create it.

Milind Kulkarni, 51, a resident of Kothrud, spent R1.25 lakh to make the bicycle bus in a month. He has a degree in physics and runs his own company, Ensemble Systems, that manufactures solar energy products. He had earlier filed some six patents for his products. Kulkarni claimed the concept for the bicycle bus came to him when he saw a similar picture in a children's book when he was in class V. Such bicycle buses are used by kids to go to school in the Netherlands.

Kulkarni said, "Pune was initially known as a bicycle city. Now we are moving back bicycles again. Also, pollution keeps increasing and I felt, this little step towards reducing it will help the environment a bit. Every day I worked on it for six to seven hours."

He added, "I have created the bus for eight passengers and one driver. The driver moves the steering wheel. The other eight people will pedal, powering the bus. It is pollution free, user-friendly, and also decreases stress and body fat levels. It can also be battery-operated." A minimum of four people including the driver are needed to drive the bus. Kulkarni is ready to manufacture such bicycle buses if anyone approaches him for them.

Rs 1.25 lakh

What Milind Kulkarni spent on creating the bicycle bus

