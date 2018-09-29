Pune: Police commissioner says 'SC verdict proves us right'

national

Pune police commissioner says they had always said they had enough evidence to prove the charges against arrested five

Pune City Police Commissioner K Venkatesham hailed the Supreme Court verdict on Friday, saying it has proved the Pune police right. "All the five suspects have links with the banned CPI (M), which is illegal. They are polluting young minds. There are different angles to this case and we are investigating all of them. We will take each step as per the law."

He added, "I congratulate the investigating team, led by Assistant Commissioner of police Shivaji Pawar, and guided by the then Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Kadam. From Day 1 we have been stressing that we have enough evidence to prove the crime. We will wait till further Apex court orders and then plan our strategy."

Searches were conducted at the residences of left wing activist and poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad; Vernon Gonsalves, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2007; activist Arun Ferreira in Mumbai; trade unionist Sudha Bharadwaj and human rights activist Gautam Navalakha in Delhi and other persons in other parts of the country.

On June 6, the police had arrested Nagpur lawyer Surendra Gadling, Mumbai based Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut and Sudhir Dhawale and New Delhi based Rona Wilson.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates