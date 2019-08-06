Pune Rains: Seven bridges closed, flood-like situation due to dams overflowing

national

Seven bridges in Pune city have been closed and the Pune District collector, Naval Kishore Ram, has appealed to citizens not to move out of their homes

Heavy rains continue in Pune city as the dams are almost full. Due to the huge amount of water released by these dams which are discharged into the river, certain areas have witnessed a flood-like situation.

Seven bridges in Pune city have been closed and the Pune District collector, Naval Kishore Ram, has appealed to citizens not to move out of their homes. All the schools and colleges are to remain closed for the second day too. The various IT parks office, MNCs and other companies have also received letters by authorities requesting them to keep offices closed and allow people to work from home.

The Pune and the Pimpri Chinchwad Traffic police have closed the seven bridges for commuters namely - Mahadji Shinde Bridge, Ravi Gandhi bridge, Old Sangvi bridge, Dapodi to Bhopodi Bhau Patil road, Old Holkar bridge, Baba Bhide bridge and Tilak bridge.

Citizens have been told to avoid using Pune-Bangalore Highway as it has been closed as well as Kolhapur-Satara Highway due to waterlogging. Pune-Mumbai intercity trains like Pune Mumbai Intercity, Deccan Queen, Intercity express and Sinhagad express train have also been cancelled.

Even the crematorium near the riverbanks is flooded and hence the civic body has urged citizens to avoid crematoriums in those areas. The authorities have deployed staff to guide people and help them find other locations for cremation.

In order to avoid any undue incident, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has cut the power supply in certain areas. People are using generators to charge their phones, laptops and other devices. Around 300 students studying at MIT college were shifted to other campuses.

