Pune rains: 'Stay at home' advisory as more showers expected

national

High alert issued for almost 26 villages while schools and colleges to get a holiday

This picture is used for representational purpose

With dams filled to almost 99 per cent of their capacity following heavy rain in city on Sunday, the Pune authorities have issued a high alert for as many as 26 villages in the low-lying areas and declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) rescued close to 1,800 people on Sunday from Adarsh Nagar in Bhopodi, Shivajinagar and Yerawada and moved them to shelter at schools in the respective areas. Around 126 animals were also rescued.

Close to 170 persons, including 50 patients and 120 staff members, were also evacuated from Surya Hospital in Wakad area. The PMC with the help of the National Disaster Response Force and fire brigade personnel carried out the rescue operation after water released from Mulshi dam entered the hospital's basement.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Showers brings second weekend of pain for entire Thane

Meanwhile, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram has appealed to the citizens to remain indoors on Monday. "Considering security of the citizens and as a precautionary measure, we have declared holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. We have deployed rescue teams in areas where flood threat is high. People must not leave their homes unless there is an emergency," Ram said.

Pune University has also issued an advisory stating that all its colleges will remain shut on Monday.

Around 63,000 cusecs of water was released from Pune dams to Mula and Mutha rivers, which are overflowing, resulting in flood-like situation in the nearby areas. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in city till Tuesday.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: IMD mum after heavy rain forecast falls flat

1 killed in Lonavala

A child was killed and another injured when a wall collapsed on the sibling following heavy rainfall in Lonavala's Hanuman Tekdi area on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kunal Ajay Dhodke, 10, and the injured is nine-year-old Nandini.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates