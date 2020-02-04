Pune: Seven live cartridges found in dustbin of Azad Hind Express train

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

In a shocking incident, seven live cartridges suspected to be of the AK-47 assault rifle were found in a dustbin inside the Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express on Tuesday morning in Pune. The Government Railway Police (GRP) official said that the train had reached Pune early morning and proceeded to the railway yard at Ghorpadi for cleaning.

"The cleaning staff found seven live rounds in a dustbin inside the toilet of coach S-2. They looked like AK-47 cartridges but it was yet to be confirmed and further probe was on," the GRP official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates